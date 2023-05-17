NamPower to reduce electricity supply to defaulting customers

Namibia’s national power utility, NamPower, said Tuesday that it will gradually reduce electricity supply to customers should they fail to settle their debt.

The debt of its customers has amounted to 1.5 billion Namibian dollars (about 101 million U.S. dollars), 842 million Namibia dollars (about 57 million U.S. dollars) of which are overdue, the company said.

From June 5, the company will gradually reduce electricity supply to defaulting customers who do not settle their overdue accounts on May 31, said NamPower’s Managing Director, Kahenge Haulofu, at a media briefing here.

The disconnection of electricity supply to defaulting customers starts from four hours for one day in one week and finally ends in the suspension of power for eight hours every day.

“NamPower assures you that we have considered several options on how to tackle this matter and we feel we have come up with the most practical solution, which will not negatively expose national infrastructure and put equipment at risk,” Haulofu said. Enditem