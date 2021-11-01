NCCE appeals for strict compliance with Public Order Act

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has appealed to political parties, associations and civil society groups to inform the police and other security agencies about mass social gatherings to avoid security breaches.

That would ensure compliance with the Public Order Act 1994, Act 491, to promote peace and tranquility for the nation’s political and economic stability, he said.



Mr Peter Kwabena Gyasi, the Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Commission, who made the appeal, said the police should be informed about gatherings such as demonstrations and political rallies to protect lives and property.



Mr Gyasi was speaking at an inter-party dialogue committee meeting on Violent Extremism and Terrorism in Ghana, organised by the Sunyani Municipal Directorate of the NCCE, in collaboration with the National Security.



It was attended by representatives of political parties, security agencies, Electoral Commission, Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice, religious bodies, women and youth groups, Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation, traditional rulers and assembly members.

Mr Gyasi said the presence of security personnel at any public event was significant because they were experts in detecting any act of extremism in the course of an event.

He said carrying ammunitions along during public gatherings without authorisation was a serious offence and, therefore, urged the youth, political activists and traditional authorities to avoid that and comply with outlined security measures for public protection and safety.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Francis Numado, the Sunyani District Police Commander, said the provision of security was a shared responsibility, hence residents must always be vigilant to assist the police to curb criminal activities.

Major Osei Agyemang (Rtd), the Bono Regional Security Coordinator, said: “As a country, we must be aware that terrorists groups are operating in the West-African sub-region and we must all be vigilant, especially those in border towns, to prevent its spread to Ghana.”

