NDC Council of Elders resolves impasse over Minority Leadership appointment

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders has resolved the impasse over the appointment of the Parliamentary Minority Caucus’ Leadership.

A statement issued by Alhaji Mahama Iddrissu, the Chairman of the Council of Elders, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said members of the Council had been holding series of meetings on a petition submitted by a group of the Party’s

Members of Parliament (MP) on the changes to the parliamentary leadership.

It said the Council approached the engagements conscious of the need for an early resolution, which would be in the best interest of the Party and mindful of the imperatives of unity and cohesion.

“While recognising that the Party leadership was within its rights to make appointments or rotate the leadership of the NDC caucus in Parliament as has been the case since the inception of the Fourth Republic, the Council is of the view that the processes need to be improved,” it said.

In the instant case, the approach, level of consultation, timing as well as the mode and manner of notifying the affected persons could have been better, it said.

Notwithstanding that, the Council implored the NDC MPs to accept the decision of the Party and work with the newly appointed team.

It said the position was discussed with representatives of the petitioners who fully appreciated the stance of the Council and offered to communicate same to the

petitioners.

The Council had advised the Leadership of the Party to, as a matter of urgency, accelerate work on the draft framework of rules to guide decisions relating to matters such as the appointment of parliamentary leadership.

The Council would ensure that this framework was in place within the shortest possible time, it said.

It regretted the altercations in the aftermath of the changes and the failure of the protagonists to resort to the internal grievance resolution mechanisms to address their concerns.

The Council expressed the hope that such political point-scoring, which was not part of their political ethos, would be avoided in future.

All parties concerned had accepted the Council’s advice and pledged to abide by it, it said.

The statement said the Council of Elders acknowledged the sterling achievements of the outgoing leaders of the NDC caucus, namely: Mr Haruna Iddrisu, former Minority Leader; Dr James Klutse Avedzi, Deputy Minority Leader, and Alhaji

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Minority Chief Whip, who had raised the profile of the NDC Minority Caucus and demonstrated that, indeed, it was the NDC who had the men and women capable of turning the fortunes of Ghanaians around.

It said their efforts had contributed to reassuring Ghanaians that the NDC Party was ready to assume power and rescue the nation from the depths of despair and desperation.

It said indeed, the NDC Party must not and would never forget the contributions of their three respected comrades in improving the electoral fortunes of the Party.

The statement said the Council of Elders, hereby, called for togetherness and unity of purpose within the Minority Caucus and urged all members of the party to let peace prevail.

“Let us not do anything to hamper the clear opportunity of the NDC to emerge victorious in the 2024 elections,” the statement said.

“It is our hope that the new Minority Caucus leadership will provide the leadership that will guarantee a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general election so that we can together rescue our beloved country from the hands of the NPP Government.”