Neutrality allowance; consider all public institutions – Gov’t urged

Mr John Sampah, Deputy General-Secretary of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU), has called on the government to consider all public institutions in the provision of neutrality allowance.

“All public sector workers, and not a chosen few, must be motivated financially and resourced by the government to enable them deliver as expected,” he observed.

The neutrality allowance is to ensure that civil and local government workers do not engage in partisanship while conducting their affairs at their duty posts.

It is paid to them to ensure that they discharge their duties professionally without getting involved in partisan political activities.

Mr Sampah, who was speaking at a quadrennial delegates’ conference of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) Division of the PSWU of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said it was appropriate that the government worked hard to promote the welfare of workers.

He advocated the payment of the 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to workers to help motivate them in the discharge of their duties.

The PSWU Deputy General-Secretary advised the youth to strive to develop a positive attitude towards national development issues for socio-economic growth of the country.

Mr. Daniel Owusu Ansah, Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of the GEA, called for a formidable Union to enhance the welfare of the staff, saying there must be transparent systems and structures among the executives.

Mr Godfred Boakye Agyemang, the acting GEA Divisional Chairperson of the PSWU, called on the government to resource GEA to deliver on its mandate to boost the economy.

The Conference was on the theme: “Creating Entrepreneurial Mindset in Ghana; the role of GEA Staff “.