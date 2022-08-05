Newly elected GJA executives call on key stakeholders

The newly elected national executive members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have paid courtesy calls on some key stakeholders in Accra.

They called on the Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the Forestry Commission in Accra.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the GJA President, said the purpose of the visit was to introduce the new executives to key stakeholders, reengage, and strengthen the existing relationship between the Association and the institutions.

He said the “Dwumfour Administration” was steadfast in its efforts to collaborate closely with the two institutions and other stakeholders for mutual benefit.

He commended both institutions for promoting and expanding their works and initiating projects that had been of essence to the ordinary Ghanaian.

Mr Dwumfour assured the institutions of the readiness of GJA for discussions and collaborations which would be mutually beneficial to all.

Mr Samuel Awuku, Chief Executive Officer, NLA, said the Authority was ready to collaborate and deepen the ties with the GJA.

He said the NLA had had some issues with false news and was hopeful the GJA would help address those concerns.

Mr Awuku said the Authority’s mandate was to raise revenue, create moments of happiness and hope for the nation and contribute to the consolidated fund, saying they operated a special lottery with the sole object of raising funds and revenue to support the destitute, poor, orphans, widows, physically and mentally afflicted and called for support from all.

“We have expanded the good courses to also support in the area of health and education and with the GJA on board now, we hope to maintain a long-term friendship and relationship that will also help support journalists.”

He said, “we have a challenge, and we believe that when our voice is amplified by the media, by making a case on the fact that the NLA must be supported in reaping our system of the activities of illegal operators, we will be able to generate the needed revenue for national development.”

He congratulated the newly elected executives and urged them to listen to the concerns of the members.

Mr. John M. Allotey said: “The GJA’s visit is timely because it will help them to be familiar with our work so that they will be able to communicate some of our good stories to the public, and also critique some…”

He said the Commission, which employed about 4000 people, was the third-largest organization in terms of personnel and was represented in every district in the country, adding that: “The Commission anticipates further collaborations with the GJA and hopes that the media will support us to make our work visible at all times.”