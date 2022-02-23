Nigerian government ameliorating hardship through rail, road projects

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said his administration’s decision to prioritize infrastructure projects had ameliorated hardship in some parts of the country, particularly the quick intervention on the Lagos-Ibadan route with completion of road and rail lines, which improved the traffic significantly.

Speaking with a delegation that paid him a courtesy visit from the northern part of the country, Buhari said the administration’s objective was very clear, despite the dwindling resources, to deal with infrastructure across the country.

“We should look at advancement in terms of infrastructure. No country can advance without infrastructure. But we thank the international community. We thank China and Chinese investors, who came along to support the Lagos-Ibadan transport projects,” Buhari told the guests.

He said the challenge of commuting in the country’s southwest region had improved, explaining that the Chinese-built Lagos-Ibadan railway and the nearly completed road project in that route had also reduced the spate of insecurity in that part of the country.

“Which country can really advance without road, rail, and power? That’s why I wanted to sort out infrastructure, knowing that Nigerians are competitive by nature, and they will face their businesses when there’s road, rail, and power,” he said.

The Nigerian leader said his administration was working to ensure that the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure would be sustained across the country. Enditem