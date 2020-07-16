Nigeria’s state governors on Wednesday endorsed the candidacy of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Okonjo-Iweala served twice as Nigeria’s finance minister and briefly acted as the country’s foreign minister.

In a statement, Abubakar Bagudu, chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, urged Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to lobby other African leaders to ensure the victory of Okonjo-Iweala in the interest of the country.

The emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as head of the WTO will usher in an era of prosperity for Africa, Bagudu said, adding that the forum believes that the world would be more united with Okonjo-Iweala in the saddle of the WTO.

“In nominating our own Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Buhari did not just present a Nigerian candidate but he presented to the world one of its best, albeit from Nigeria, and one who is eminently qualified to lead the task of fixing the world trading system,” the statement said.

Nigeria nominated Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO director-general in June.

Roberto Azevedo, the incumbent WTO chief, recently announced that he will officially leave his post on Aug. 31, a year before his term expires.

