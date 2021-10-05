Nigerian police nab 2 suspected kidnappers

Two suspected kidnappers have been nabbed and one boy has been rescued by Nigerian police in the latest operation in the southwest state of Ogun, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the Ogun state, said the two suspects, who were between 18 and 42 years old, were arrested on Sunday while trying to collect ransom money in the Agbara area of the state.

The two suspects were arrested following a report recently lodged at the police by one resident of the Agbara area, who reported his seven-year-old son had been kidnapped by gunmen.

Upon the report, the police quickly launched an investigation and rescue operation, said Oyeyemi, adding efforts of the police paid off when the police detectives ambushed and apprehended the suspects who had directed the victim’s parents to drop the ransom money somewhere.

“The suspects subsequently led the police officers to a bush where the innocent young boy was tied to a tree by his abductors,” he said.

According to the police spokesperson, the police were hunting down the fleeing member of the three-men gang which carried out the kidnap.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. Enditem