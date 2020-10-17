Nigeria’s southwest state of Lagos would shut down all illegal gas filling stations in densely populated residential areas across the state following a deadly gas station explosion last week, an official said on Friday.

On Thursday last week, at least eight people were killed in an explosion at a gas station in suburban Lagos.

The measure was adopted to curb the frequent occurrence of similar blasts in the state, said Idris Salako, Lagos commissioner in charge of urban development affairs, in a statement reaching Xinhua.

He said only 17 gas stations in Lagos, the country’s commercial hub, have planning permits.

All illegally built outlets as well as those operating in densely populated residential areas would be sealed off to avert further mishaps, Salako said.

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu last week blamed the latest explosion on the negligence of safety guidelines by the gas plant operator. Enditem