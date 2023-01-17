‘Night With Stonebwoy’ concert brings berekum to a standstill

After a highly anticipated debut in Berekum, Stonebwoy took the stage at his “A Night With Stonebwoy” concert to an overwhelmingly positive response.

Thousands of people crammed into the Ahenfie Hotel in Berekum on Saturday, January 14, to watch the Ghanaian international music superstar give an electrifying performance at what proved to be his first headline show in Berekum. The Nish Entertainment-produced event, which sold out, was an exact replica of what happened earlier that day when thousands of locals flocked to the streets to give him a heroic welcome to the town.

The crowd’s excitement for Stonebwoy erupted as they started to yell his name in unison after a few fresh performers finished their sets. As his hypeman, OGee The MC and DJ Justice, strolled out to the stage, playing “1GAD,” the opening song of his performance, He walked on stage with confidence and his trademark captivating grin. His towering stature only exalted his stage presence; no matter the angle a person stood in the crowd, it was nearly impossible to miss the monster performer dominating every corner of the stage.

Stonebwoy commanded the stage through many songs alone, his almost prophetic energy enough to captivate the audience. He danced and ignited the crowd with popular hits like “Bhim Nation,” “Kpokeke,” “Tomorrow,” “Tuff Seed,” “Hero,” “People Dey,” “Run Go,” “Gidigba,” “Name,” “Not Again,” “Activate,” “Nukedzor,” “Mane Me,” “Sobolo,” “Nominate,” “Ololo,” “Higher,” “Putuu,” and more.

Stonebwoy is an award-winning African artist who has been placing the continent firmly on the musical map since he first gained mainstream recognition in 2012. The artiste, who was recently awarded with an achievement plaque from Audiomack after being the first Ghanaian musician to surpass 100 million streams on the music streaming platform, rounded off 2022 as the top male artist in Ghana with international touring, standout collaborations, and hugely popular singles.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy has announced a concert at The Palladium in Times Square, New York City, dubbed “My Homeland Concert.” Fans can secure their VIP or general admission passes here. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/00005D7EF3B396CE

The show forms part of his yet-to-be-announced North American tour as he gears up to release his fifth full-length album after signing an artist deal with Def Jam/Universal back in 2022. The Billboard-rated and multi-award-winning international performer will take the stage on Friday, March 3, 2023, where he will perform at the famed New York venue for one night only.