NPA shuts down Atimpoku Shell over adulterated fuel

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has shut down the Atimpoku Shell Filling Station near the Adomi Bridge in the Eastern Region for selling fuel mixed with water.

This follows widespread reports on social media about the sale of unwholesome fuel at the Station and a complaint made to the Authority on 29th August 2022, about a suspected contaminated fuel purchased at the Station.

In a statement issued by the NPA on Monday, the Authority said a test conducted by its officers at the said outlet indicated the presence of water in the fuel.

“Management of Vivo Energy in a letter addressed to the Authority posited there was water ingress into the underground Super tank after a heavy downpour in the area which was corroborated by the investigative team sent by the Authority.

“However, a sample has been sent to the head office laboratory for further investigations with other segments going for forensic audit at the Ghana Standards Authority,” it said.

The Authority said it had directed the Station to fix the affected vehicles and compensate the customers.

It urged consumers to immediately report suspected adulterated products to the NPA within 48 hours for swift action.

“…Any delay after 48 hours risks the loss of evidence. The petroleum product in question could have been sold out or co-mingled with fresh like product,” it said.