NPP Remains Ghana’s Only Hope for Prosperity – Abronye

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye has said the NPP remains the only source of hope for Ghanaians.

Kwame Baffoe Abronye who made the comment at a radio interview in Sunyani recently said the party remains the only political group that can change the fortune of Ghanaians despite the difficulties that the country is experiencing lately.

Abronye alluded to the fact that NPP tradition places it above any political tradition when it comes to governance.

Abronye, however, admonished the Ghanaians especially the youth to have confidence, hope and faith in NPP government as it is working hard to turn the fortune of the country around for better.

The Bono Regional Chairman reiterated that the NPP government is committed and has put forward programs and policies to aspire for dimension and direction led by generational leaderships who are courageous, committed, dedicated, determined, compassionate and competent to inspire trust, confidence, faith and hope in the youth.

Abronye believed that Nana Akufo Addo will turn the economic crisis facing the nation around to ensure progress of businesses and reduce the high cost of living in the country.”

Abronye acknowledged the fact that the country is going through astronomical increases of goods and services plus the unstable services and goods prices that had culminated in high cost of living, however, the Bono Chairman advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by some politicians to achieve political gains.

According to him the whole world is being confronted with economic recession and that in Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver and bring the economy back on track.

Abronye says Ghanaians only need patience and trust in the NPP government.

According to him, “Ghana is hard” but a little patience with the President could turn the fortunes of the country around for everyone to enjoy, Abronye believe NPP government still has time and, so Ghanaians should be patient with the government since it has always had the track record of sending Ghana to the promise land.

Abronye recounted how the Kufuor administration in 2001, inherited very difficult economic conditions but showed NPP’s true mettle by not only overcoming the problems the Government met but embarked on the most ambitious programme of economic and social interventions, it was a trying time to assume office, and some felt the NPP government had been served a poisoned chalice because of the very challenging economic conditions the country was in but Kufuor administration took the brave decision to subscribe to the IMF Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPIC) programme and eventually things turn around.

Abronye said Ghana shall rise and overcome it challenges because the NPP, as always, will rise to the challenge and get it done.

He is however optimistic that measures implemented by NPP government will bounce back the economy which together with the track records of President Akufo-Addo ,the NPP will win 2024 Presidential election.

The Bono Regional Chairman said despite the economic challenges, government continues to embark on massive infrastructural projects across the country.

Abronye said before the COVID, Ghana had one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. The epidemic, intensified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has caused spiralling freight charges, soaring fuel expenses, high food prices, dramatic inflationary spikes, and widespread company bankruptcies, however, these are challenging circumstances for Ghana, as they are for most people in the globe.

He said the President characterized approaching the International Monetary Fund as a crucial step in reviving the economy.

The cedi’s intolerable devaluation will be addressed in other ways. This season’s emerging, the successful crop will help us reach this goal, along with other policies,” he said.

According to Abronye, President Akufo-Addo assured that the government will continue expanding and modernizing our educational system to create a 21st-century workforce, reforming our healthcare system to ensure a resilient, robust healthcare delivery system, and implementing the industrial transformation agenda that holds the key to our future prosperity as well as enhancing agricultural productivity to ensure food security, executing the comprehensive infrastructural development plan for roads and railways, completing the digitisation process to reap the full benefits of the 4th industrial revolution, and protecting and greening our environment to combat climate change will also be pursued vigorously.

Abronye reiterated that the government has admitted that the impact of the difficult economy on the citizenry is real, however, it assured that the Akufo-Addo-led administration would resolve the challenges to boost the economy and make it resilient. “We know the impact of the economy on Ghanaians is real but in the end, it will take the NPP gov’t to fix the economy again so let us work hard,” Abronye noted.

He continued that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has outlined measures to tackle the challenges when he addressed the nation few months ago, and stated that measures such as enhanced supervisory action by the Bank of Ghana in the forex bureau markets and the black market to flush out illegal operators, as well as ensuring those permitted to operate legally abide by the market rules have been taken.