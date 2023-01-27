GBA Sends Goodwill Message To George Ashie

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes one of Ghana’s world title hopefuls, George “The Red Tiger” Ashie the very best of luck in his upcoming bout against Alexis “Lex” Richard in a scheduled twelve round contest in California, USA.

George “The Red Tiger” Ashie with an impressive official record of 33 fights, only 5 defeats,1 draw, with 25 of the wins came by way knockouts is billed to take on Alexis “Lex” Rocha with an official record of 21 fights, just 1 defeat and with 13 of those wins came by way of knockouts on Saturday January 28,2023 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

The GBA has been observing and monitoring the durable and enterprising George Ashie’s training regime since he arrived in America and has no doubt in his intuitive capability to use this fight as the much anticipated springboard to reposition himself as one of Ghana’s finest boxers and potential world champions.

The GBA wishes to commend you and your team for accepting an eleventh hour request to fight against Alexis Rocha, a credible opponent whose original opponent from Atlantic City, Anthony Young was removed from the main event for nose injury.

The GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye and the entire Executive Board Members, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union and members of the boxing Fraternity wish you the very best in this career revival fight.

As the statutory body in charge of regulation, promotion, organization and development of Boxing in Ghana, GBA will support you both physically and spiritually for you to win this fight regardless of any circumstances underpinned by the short notice replacement for the original opponent.

The GBA is by this goodwill message invites all Ghanaians especially members of the Boxing fraternity to remember George Ashie in their prayers to help him triumph in the fight.

We know you will fight for mother Ghana, lift our flag high and reposition yourself as a world title prospect. You are the best.

Abraham Kotei Neeqauye

(GBA President)