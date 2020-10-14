Mr Evans Yaw Dapaah, Oti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said the Party was the only political party in the country that represented development.

He said the numerous social interventions that the Party in government introduced within almost four years in office have brought sterling improvements to the lives of the citizens.

Mr Dapaah, speaking at Likpe Kukurantumi during the inauguration of an NPP Party office for the Likpe Kukurantumi and Abrani Electoral Area, urged the electorate to vote massively for the party in the upcoming general election and also move from house to house to proclaim the Party’s good news to the electorate.

He said the area suffered underdevelopment over the years under the Hohoe Municipality was problematic.

“This is the place we used to have the likes of former National Security Coordinator, Gbevlo Lartey and Mr Obed Asamoah and many others, but the roads are still in deplorable state. So, today, I am urging all of you to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

He expressed gratitude to benevolent individuals, whose efforts and contributions were championing the activities of the Party in the Area and admonished authorities to channel donations into the purpose for which they were raised to benefit of residents in the electoral area.

A native of the electoral area donated a Nissan vehicle to the office to help in its administration of the party’s affairs.

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the inauguration of the office showed the level of enthusiasm that the people of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) they were battle ready for the December elections.

“Our people are patiently waiting for our district to be created as well as the constituency and you will see how the people of this area will support the Party.”

The MCE also presented 720 energy saving bulbs, 200 facemasks, three cartons of hand sanitiser and gallons of liquid soap to residents and for use at the new NPP office.

Mr Daniel Aidoo, NPP Hohoe Constituency Treasurer noted that the kind gestures of their benefactors were massive and expressed gratitude to all of them.

“Until now, we have been hiring motorbikes to carry out our activities but from today onwards, we will be riding in a car. Come December, we will deliver the seat for Nana Addo.”

Nana Adziman III, Chief of Likpe Kukurantumi, said since it was the NPP that created the Oti region, he was of the hope that SALL District would soon be created and urged party members to conduct their campaign activities with decorum and eschew violence in campaigning for the seat.

Other Party Executives and members present also made various promises to see the smooth running of the office.