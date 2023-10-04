OIC Condemns Al-Aqsa Mosque Storming

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the blatant assault on worshipers and the arrest of a number of them, and the closure of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

The OIC General Secretariat considers this an extension of the repeated violations of Israel, the occupying power, of the sanctity of the holy places and freedom of worship, and a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law.

The OIC holds the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of the continuation of these crimes and systematic attacks that fuel violence, tension, and instability in the region, calling at the same time on the international community to assume its responsibilities to put an end to these serious violations, stressing the necessity of preserving the historical and legal status of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied city of Al-Quds.