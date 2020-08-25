File photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows operating oil pumps in Luling of Texas, the United States. U.S. oil prices turned negative on April 20, 2020. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery shed more than 300 percent to settle at -37.63 U.S. dollars per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)
File photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows operating oil pumps in Luling of Texas, the United States. U.S. oil prices turned negative on April 20, 2020. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery shed more than 300 percent to settle at -37.63 U.S. dollars per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Oil prices advanced on Tuesday as storms forced a major shutdown of energy production in the Gulf of Mexico.

The West Texas Intermediate for October delivery climbed 73 cents to settle at 43.35 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for October delivery rose 73 cents to close at 45.86 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

“The storms in the Gulf of Mexico are causing turmoil on the oil markets,” Eugen Weinberg, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said in a note on Tuesday.

Tropical storm Marco has abated and been downgraded, while Laura is expected to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast as a major hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement on Tuesday estimated that 84.3 percent of offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico had been shut in as a precaution, along with nearly 61 percent of natural-gas production.

“A number of refineries on the coast, where nearly half of the entire oil processing industry is located, have likewise suspended production ahead of Laura’s expected landfall,” said Weinberg, adding “tropical storms also have an impact on the transport of crude oil and oil products.”

Looking ahead, analysts said crude oil is expected to trend sideways, as the risks and opportunities have been balanced for weeks now.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.