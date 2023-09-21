One killed as gunmen attack coastal Kenya

At least one person was killed and several houses torched in an attack by gunmen in Kenya’s coastal Lamu County Tuesday night, the police confirmed Wednesday.

The raid happened in the Widhu area when an unknown number of gunmen struck and torched houses in the raid before escaping, the police said in a security report, adding that no arrest has been made, but a major security operation is underway to arrest those responsible for the latest attack.

The coastal region of Lamu, which includes popular tourist beach destinations, has faced a series of attacks from al-Shabab militants in recent days, leaving dozens dead and many injured.