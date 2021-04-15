Mrs. Josephine Ahorsu, Ejisu Municipal Director of Health Services has called for public support to rehabilitate the Onwe health centre to enable it provide quality healthcare services to the people in the area.

She said the facility which was started as a clinic several years ago, was yet to experience any meaningful infrastructural development to befit its status as a major health facility serving a large number of people in the area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Ejisu about the recent video on a roofing leakage in one of the wards of the facility which went viral on social media, Mrs. Ahorsu, pointed out that the whole facility needed a complete face lift to serve as a modern hospital.

The video prompted public outcry about the state of the country’s health facilities, especially those in rural communities and how they were able to offer quality healthcare delivery to the people.
The leakage has however, been fixed by the management of the facility.

Mrs Ahorsu said though the government was doing its best to provide infrastructure to boost healthcare delivery, there was the need for public spirited individuals and organizations to support the health facilities, especially those in rural communities in terms of infrastructure and logistics to improve quality healthcare delivery.

She said the Onwe health centre needed facilities such as an x-ray unit, modern laboratory centre, modern maternity and child health blocks.

Mrs Ahorsu said lack of those facilities at the hospital was making it difficult for the health workers to give out their best to improve the health status of the people.

She said the 40-bed capacity had trained qualified staff, but inadequate facilities were thwarting their efforts and called for public support to address it.

