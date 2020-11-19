Mr. Bright Sowu, Head of Programmes at the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has stressed the need for public institutions to open up their procurement processes.

He said providing adequate information on the public procurement process, particularly at the demand and supply side to the public, would help ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the procurement system.

Mr Sowu made the call at a day’s workshop on public procurement process and procurement data analysis at Konongo in the Asante Akim Central Municipality.

The workshop was organized by the GACC in partnership with the Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC), with funding from William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

It was to equip the participants, mainly from the Ministries of Education, Health and Assembly officials from Techiman North and Asante Akim Central Municipal Assemblies, with the needed knowledge on disclosure of information in the procurement process and analysis of procurement data.

Mr Sowu said opening up the procurement process would help citizens to check, detect and report dishonesty in the procurement system.

Miss Faustina Djabatey, Communication Officer of GACC, said the aim of the workshop was to enlighten citizens to understand the procurement system in order to be able to report corrupt activities in public procurement.

“Citizens should know about projects being done, the cost involved and systematically, the location should be known to the public to eliminate corruption,” she stressed.