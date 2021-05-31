The Oti Regional Directorate of the Centre for National Culture (CNC), with support from the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, staged a drama to educate the public on the coronavirus pandemic.

It was held at Dambai, Nkwanta, Worawora and Ahamansu in the Krachi-East, Nkwanta-South, Biakoye and Kadjebi Districts of the Oti Region.

The drama formed part of the directorate’s COVID-19 Educational campaign, which seeks to sensitise the citizenry on the pandemic and the ongoing vaccination exercise.

Speaking at one of such programmes at Ahamansu in the Kadjebi District, Mr Ayi Remi, the Oti Acting Regional Director of CNC, said the message on COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols observation would be expressed via poetry recital and dance drama.

He said the drama would be used as a vehicle to drum home the severity of the virus and the havoc across the globe.

Mr Ayi said the disease was real and admonished the public to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols to protect themselves.

He said adherence to the safety protocols such as hand washing under running water, wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing would help curb the pandemic if not eliminate it.

Mr Ayi said the post-recovery effect of the pandemic was so dire that there was the need for everyone to protect themselves against the disease.

On the vaccination, he implored everyone to get vaccinated since vaccines are safe, simple and effective tools to prevent diseases.

He said the vaccination would contribute to the reduction in COVID-19 ill-health and deaths, minimize the risk of complication of infected persons and enhance the mental and psychosocial well-being of Ghanaians.

Ms Sylvia Dordzro, a Physician Assistant at the Ahamansu Health Centre, advised the participants to always observe the safety protocols in order not to contract the disease.

Ms Dordzro, who is also the Head of the Facility, admonished the people to stop stigmatisation because the act could be counter-productive to the fight against the pandemic leading to a reduction in people seeking medical care/testing and reduction in people adhering to interventions, including self-isolation.

She also asked them to dispel the conspiracy theories and myths against the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country and get vaccinated when the vaccines are received.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleHuman Rights and Press freedom my priority – Akufo-Addo
Next articleCitizenship Week to promote national unity and cohesion – NCCE
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here