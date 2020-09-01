Pakistani security forces on Monday killed a commander of a banned organization in southwestern Balochistan province, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police and security forces conducted a joint operation on a tip-off about the presence of the commander in Mastung district of Balochistan, the reports said, quoting a spokesman for the CTD.

The militant was believed to be the mastermind of a deadly terrorist attack in Mastung in 2018, which had claimed nearly 150 lives.

The CTD spokesman said the commander had opened fire on the raiding party and was killed when the forces returned fire. He said arms and explosives were also recovered from the area where the militant was hiding.

On Friday, a senior police officer said that the police in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had arrested three Islamic State militants and recovered weapons from their custody.