Prophet Dr Eric Nana Kwasi Amponsah, General Overseer of the Hope Generation Ministry International, has called on parents to cooperate with the Ghana Education Service to ensure a successful West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said parents may be anxious when they heard news of some students testing positive for the Covid-19 but they must exercise restraint and avoid massing up at the schools as the authorities were capable of handling the situation.

Prophet Amponsah, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, said education was the key to a successful future and everything must be done to ensure the youth acquire the basic education.

“We must do everything possible even in the midst of a pandemic to guarantee the safety of our youth and preserve their collective wellbeing.”

He urged all stakeholders associated with the conduct of the examinations to abide by the enhanced hygiene and safety protocols.

On the voter registration exercise, Prophet Amponsah called on all to observe the laid down rules and regulations governing it to ensure its success.

He said the peace of the country was paramount and could not be sacrificed on the altar of a few self-serving politicians.

“Even though the exercise to some extent had been peaceful, the pockets of violence being witnessed at some polling station could mar its beauty.”

