The connectivity challenges on the passport application site, making accessibility difficult has now been resolve, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has said.
A statement issued by the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said applicants who had difficulties in accessing their application form(s) could now log into the system to access forms for further processing.
“An email can be sent to helpghana.gov.gh if applicants encounter further difficulties.”
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505