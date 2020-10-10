work permit
passport

The connectivity challenges on the passport application site, making accessibility difficult has now been resolve, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has said.

A statement issued by the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said applicants who had difficulties in accessing their application form(s) could now log into the system to access forms for further processing.

“An email can be sent to helpghana.gov.gh if applicants encounter further difficulties.”

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.