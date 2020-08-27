U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday night accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for a second term in a speech from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I humbly accept your nomination to run and serve as vice president of the United States,” Pence said in his address concluding the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Pence, 61, was former governor of Indiana and a member of the U.S. House of Representative previously. He was Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2016 presidential campaign and has been serving as U.S. vice president since Jan. 20, 2017.

A vocal defender of Trump on and off the campaign trail, Pence also chairs the White House Coronavirus Task Force, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused more than 5.8 million infections and nearly 180,000 deaths in the United States.