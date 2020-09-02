The Progressive Excellence Youth Organization (PEYORG) has engaged stakeholders in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality to encourage women and girls to take up leadership roles.

The engagement under its ‘women’s voices and leadership Project,’ was aimed at increasing women’s participation in decision making in public spaces and households by 35 per cent by the end of 2022.

It was to increase knowledge of the citizenry on gender norms by 30 per cent to help reduce the negative perception of the roles of women and men by that year.

Besides, it seeks to increase equality in women access to control over resources in the informal sector by 30 per cent at the end of 2022.

These came to light during a roundtable organized by PEYORG with support from Plan International and the Canadian Government.

It attracted stakeholders including assembly members, teachers, religious and traditional leaders, and persons with disabilities.

Mr George Ackonu, the Administrator of PEYORG, said the engagement was to discuss gender equality, protection of women and girls and issues confronting women in the country.

He encouraged stakeholders to support women and girls in various communities, who are making the effort to take up leadership roles and to assist in decision making.

Mr Ackonu assured stakeholders that PEYORG after the engagement would establish Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA) to support and empower women and link the group to financial institutions.

Detective Sergeant Benjamin Willson, the Acting Station Officer of the Cape Coast office of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), briefed stakeholders on the law on abuses and its related punishment.

He advised the public to help stop domestic violence in the country.

He urged participants to desist from helping perpetrators of crime to hide in the communities but allow the law to punish them to serve as a deterrent.

Detective Willson said there were emotional and psychological effects were enormous and tasked all stakeholders to support the fight to end domestic violence in the country.