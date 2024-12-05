Police Announce Road Diversion For Final Rallies

The National Election Security Task Force (NESTF) has announced a road diversion plan for the Legon-Madina area in Accra, ahead of the final rallies of the two major political parties, NPP and NDC.

According to the Director of Public Affairs ACP Grace Ansah Akrofi, the diversion is aimed at preventing any hitches on the day of the rallies. (5th December 2024). The parties have agreed to speak to their supporters to abide by all regulations.

The road diversion plan will see NPP supporters coming from Adentan direction towards Legon take a left turn at the Ritz Junction, move towards Aviation, and appear on the UPSA road or Okponglo area. This will enable them to access the University of Ghana sports park without going through Madina and the Zongo Junction areas.

On the other hand, NDC supporters coming from Tetteh-Quarshie will take a right turn at Shiashie towards the UPSA, and then take a left turn to hit the main Madina-Accra road.

The police have also hinted at adequate security arrangements but cautioned party leaders to put their supporters in check. This is the second time in less than a week that the NESTF has engaged political parties on election security issues.

By Kingsley Asiedu