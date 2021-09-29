Police arrest Owusu-Bempah’s aid

Police have arrested Bright Berchie, an aid to Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, who has been on police wanted list.

Berchie, 30, a member of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International in Accra, where Rev. Bempah is the Head, has been charged with threat of death, offensive conduct and possessing firearm without lawful authority.

A statement signed by Superintendent Alexander Obeng, the Director of Public Affairs, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the suspect was seen in a largely circulated video brandishing a weapon and issuing threats of death to people, including police officers.

“A weapon has been retrieved from him for ballistic examination to aid further investigation,” the release noted.

It said Berchie would soon be arraigned before court and commended the public for the cooperation.