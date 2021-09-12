Police arrest taxi driver for alleged involvement in several murders

The Police have arrested one Felix Ansah, a 35-year-old taxi driver for his alleged involvement in several murders.

The suspect made the claims himself on Thursday, September 2, 2021 during an interview he granted on Onua TV, where he alleged that he had killed several persons for ritual purposes.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency, said following his admission of the alleged commission of such acts, he was arrested to assist in Police investigations.

It said Felix would be put before court on Monday, September 13, 2021, to be placed on remand for thorough investigations into the allegations to continue.