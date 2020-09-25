The police have picked up 21 persons to assist investigations into the abduction of three police officers and road obstructions at entry points into the Volta Region in the early hours of Friday.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister and Chair of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) said the security situation had been normalised, with the roads cleared and the Sogakope Divisional Police Commander, Mr Dennis Fiakpui, who was among the police officers abducted, rescued and receiving treatment.

Members of the Homeland Study Group, a secessionist group, early hours of Friday blocked main entry points linking the region to Accra and the Republic of Togo in an overnight operation, advocating the right of self-determination of the people of Western Togoland.

The Regional Minister told the Ghana News Agency that unauthorised barriers and blockades erected by the Group at Sogakope, Tefle and Juapong had been cleared.

He said the security was on top of the situation and assured the people of the region to go about their normal duties devoid of fear or intimidation.

People of the region woke up Friday to find segments of the roads leading to Accra blocked by the Group at Tsopoli, Juapong, Atimpoku with the segment between Sege and Aveyime blocked by sand tips to render the road impassable.