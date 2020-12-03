President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has by Executive Instrument declared Monday, December 7, 2020, a public holiday.

As such Friday, 3 December will not be a holiday.

This move, according to a statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday, is to “facilitate the conduct of the election in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, help ensure strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols on election day, and enable registered voters exercise their franchise in safety and with minimal inconvenience.”

Ghana will hold general elections on December 7, to elect a new President and Members of Parliament. The election will be the country’s eighth consecutive poll since returning to to constitutional rule in 1992.

Over 17 million eligible voters nationwide are expected to turn out for the polls.

The Statement said the decision to declare the election day a holiday was taken following the submission of a proposal to the President by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa.

It said the proposal was supported by the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), for the day to be declared as a public holiday “to permit the safe exercise of the

franchise, in the context of the pandemic.”

The statement said with Farmers Day having been celebrated on Friday, 6th November 2020, the President was satisfied that it would be inexpedient for Friday, 4th December 2020,

which is a statutory public holiday, to be observed as a public holiday.

“As such, Friday, December 4, 2020, will not be observed as a holiday,” the statement said.

Section 3 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), gives the President the power to declare any other day as a public holiday,instead of a day specified as a statutory public holiday.