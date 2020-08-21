President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended Mr Joe Ghartey, the Minister of Railways Development and Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan for transforming the country’s railway sector.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region during his recent visit to the newly refurbished Railway Training School at Ketan,President Akufo-Addo said he had great conviction that Mr Ghartey was capable to resuscitate the sector.

“I had no doubt in my government that I had somebody who could do that work for me. Fortunately, he also comes from the railway capital of Ghana, Essikado-Ketan, and that is why I gave the job to him.”

“And I can only thank God that he has been able to live up to my expectations,” the President added.

The President noted that the commitment to rejuvenate the railway sector was absolute, unconditional, and non-negotiable.

He lauded Mr Ghartey for negotiating excellently in securing funding for the refurbishment of the Railway Training School, saying; “It’s happening and it’s going to continue to happen and God willing, if we get four more, you will see the results his labour in the sector.”

President Akufo-Addo assured the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, and the entire residents of his unalloyed commitment to transforming the railway sector into a world-class standard, and appealed to them to renew his mandate come December 7.

Nana Nketsiah, on his part, said for 20 years they had been trumpeting the need to revamp the railway sector and was happy that their struggle was yielding positive results.