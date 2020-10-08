The Greater Accra Presiding Members’ Association, has appealed to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to organize training programmes for presiding members.

Mr Joseph Korto, Dean of the Greater Accra Presiding Members’ association, said just as the Ministry organized orientation and training for Assembly Members after the district elections, Presiding Members must receive the needed training to equip them for their task.

Mr Korto made the appeal during the maiden conference of the Association which was held on the theme, “The role of Local Assemblies in ensuring public safety in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic”.

He noted that most of the Presiding Members were new to the position hence the need for training to function well and help their various assemblies to generate revenue and bring the needed development to the electoral areas.

He called for the fast-tracking of the procurement of motorbikes for Assemble Members to facilitate easy movement.

He urged all the assemblies to as urgently work on their resolution to the sector Ministry to procure the said motorbikes and distribute to members before the end of the year.

“Getting to all parts of our electoral areas on foot takes time especially when there is a problem that needs urgent attention, therefore the availability of motorbikes will help our movement both in the electoral areas and to committee meetings, ”he added.

Mr Charles Dondieu, Chief Director, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, representing the Minister, urged the Presiding Members to brainstorm to come out with modern workable solutions to the sanitation issues bedeviling the Greater Accra Region.