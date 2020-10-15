The Ashanti Regional branch of the Prison Ladies Association (PRILAS) has donated household items and edibles, to the inmates of the Cherubs Children’s Home, at Apire, in Kumasi.

The items worth GH₵5,000.00, included; assorted drinks, biscuits, toiletries, noodles, rice, edible oil, bottled water and detergents.

The ladies also presented a cash of GH₵500.00, to the inmates. Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Mrs. Christiana Asiedu, President of the Association speaking at the presentation, said the gesture was to help support the inmates and put smiles on their faces during this COVID-19 era.

It was also to extend love to the inmates and pave the way for the officers to interact with them to see how best they could help them in the future.

“This is to show love and put smiles on their faces, for them to know that the society always cares for them”, she pointed out.

ADP Mrs. Asiedu pointed out that the slogan of the Association, “We love, we care, we support”, placed greater responsibility on them to go out there, show love, care and support the needy.

Elder Nicholas Osei Bonsu, CEO of Cherubs Children’s Home, who received the items, thanked PRILAS for the kind gesture and called on corporate organizations and individuals to emulate the gesture to support the Home to provide shelter and care to the less privileged in society.