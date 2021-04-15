A GNA Feature by Eric K. Amoh

Ghana woke up to one of the most horrific, terrible, and unimaginable stories of teens killing their friend for money rituals.

The blames have been partly heaped on Managements of Television stations, who have given their channels for money doubling clients.

Other factors

In much as it is right to condemn the actions of some TV Stations for unethically encouraging the nuisance, there are good grounds to apportion part of the blame on some politicians and other public officials who exhibit lavish lifestyles from government purse with inflated contract sums among other malfeasance.

In a country, where politicians openly exhibit and showcase their overnight wealth and find ways and means to pierce the national purse in open defiance to measured moral standing, it serves as a morale booster for the youngsters to engage in foul means to be rich.

The people assigned to manage the country’s resources are the same people not satisfied with the legal fringe benefits they receive.

Democracy has to some extent worsened the Ghanaian situation as people imbued with a culture of discipline, respect for the state, and fellow citizens, acquire wealth through dubious means.

Scenarios

It t is common for people to even praise ‘thieves’ for successfully harassing the rich and stealing their wealth because there is a general perception of some rich persons using dubious means to acquire wealth. Although the perception can be debated, it, however, remains perceived.

Democracy, apart from dividing the country, and arming politicians, private and public servants to break, loot, share, and bluff, these attitudes have perpetually dissipated the cardinal principle of human living, human love, and human respect; which is the human rights enshrined in articles 12 (1 and 2) (1) of the “The fundamental human rights and freedoms enshrined in this chapter shall be respected and upheld by the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary and all other organs of government and its agencies and, where applicable to them.

Article (2) “Every person in Ghana, whatever his race, place of origin, political opinion, colour, religion, creed or gender shall be entitled to the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the individual contained in this Chapter but subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and the public interest…. of the 1992 constitution.”

“…But subject to respect for the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest…. of the 1992 constitution.”.

This is the most abused and most infringed upon by both government and the citizenry despite the godly guide the constitution gives from this portion.

Then, there is article 13 (1) “No person shall be deprived of his life intentionally except in the exercise of the execution of a sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence under the laws of Ghana of which he has been convicted”.

So, eying the uncontrolled, lavish lifestyles of politicians, their cronies and clients, the obvious nakedness of these nation-wrecking tactics of wealth creation and the obvious diversion from meritocracy, choosing, selecting and appointing friends and families into jobs, undoubtedly is sinking deep into the minds of the youth, who have decided to take their destinies into their hands and to walk their paths.

For example, a Teacher moves heaven and earth to go into politics. What is the motivation? Fat salaries, big allowances, contract sales, doubling cost of supplies, falsifying the registrations of businesses, handover contracts to these falsified companies and so many dirty and glaring evils showcased openly and defended shamefully.

“In less than two years in office, he builds three houses in three regions, puts up filling stations in his area and neighbourhood and competes with small businesses by entering into such businesses and depriving others.

These bad factors in politicians, the affluence they exhibit, lavishness, greed, stealing state property, selling state property to themselves and becoming rich people overnight, as well as stamping and endorsing their influence in their communities from the ordinary, are contributory factors influencing the youth to get rich quick.

Some of the politicians in this country are a disappointing crop of beings, who lack honesty. They have encouraged all the evils and the negative things that are creeping into the country.

Ethnocentrism, hate, stealing, divide and rule, misrepresentation, discrimination, nepotism, youth and adult indulgence, and unemployment among others are also contributory.

Defending plain lies, accusing others of no-fault, deliberately creating problems and dishonestly receiving and giving bribes, have become interestingly norms that have shown their ugly heads in our society.

Conclusion

But everything is not lost. A step for change begins with a thought. It is with the biggest and strongest conviction that mother Ghana can succeed in her bid to bring change from dishonesty to honesty, from hate to love, from lies to truths, from ethnocentricism to oneness, from all money searches to all human love.