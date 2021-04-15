accident

A total of nine road crashes were recorded in the Volta region during this year’s Easter period against four last year.

Thirteen vehicles, made up five commercial, two private and six motor bikes were involved.

Data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Regional Police Command revealed to the Ghana News Agency that one person a male above 18 years, perished through the crashes with year 2020 recording one death in the same period.

A total of seven persons were injured in the crashes during the period under review against two in the previous year.

There were two pedestrian knockdowns during the festive season, out of which one killed and the other injured.
However, there was no pedestrian knockdown in the previous year during the period.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Stephen Delaporte, Volta Regional Commander of the MTTD, urged drivers to be conscious on the road to “arrive alive.”

He asked them to observe the physical nature of the road including; slopes and curves to forestall accidents.

It is important for drivers to slow down when they get to towns and abide by the speed limit regulations, he said, adding, it was a responsibility for all to ensure safety on the road.

