Rotary Club to construct micro-flush toilets, boreholes in Ashanti

The Rotary Club of Kumasi is constructing 152 micro-flush toilet facilities and 29 boreholes for selected communities in three districts in the Ashanti Region.

The beneficiary communities are in the Kumasi Metropolis, Atwima Nwabiagya North District and the Tafo Municipality.

The projects, estimated to cost $160.000.00, are part of the global grant projects approved by the Rotary International Foundation.

Nana Effah Mensah, the International Service Chairperson of the Rotary Club of Kumasi, who made this known, said the projects were being implemented in partnership with the Rotary E-Club Premier 7040, of Montreal, Canada.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Adventist Day Senior High School at Bantama to officially cut the sod to commence the construction of the projects, Nana Effah said the projects were expected to be completed within 12 months.

He explained that the Club, as a humanitarian institution, was committed to help improve sanitation and access to potable water which feature prominently in its seven focused areas.

“We will continue to help the poor and less privileged in society.

As a result of this, we have set sight on constructing an additional 206 micro-flush toilets and 30 boreholes by mid- April 2023 at Afram plains and Bosomtwe district,” he stated.

Dr Emmanuel Obeng, President of the Club, said the decision to construct a borehole for the Adventist SHS at Bantama stemmed from an appeal by some old students, who were concerned about the difficulties the students faced in accessing potable drinking water.

He said Rotary Club of Kumasi, in fulfilment of its vision to promote goodwill and prevent water borne diseases had decided to construct toilets and boreholes across the country.

Ms Grace Kafui Ayi, Headmistress of the School, thanked the Club for the gesture and said the borehole would help improve access to good drinking water which had been a major challenge for both students and management of the school.

“Students have to cross the major road to fetch water when our taps stop running. This gesture from Rotary club has come as a huge relief to us and we will make sure we do everything to maintain it when completed”, she stated.

Ms Ayi said aside access to water, the school had issues with toilet facilities since the only one available served more than 3000 students and called on well-meaning Ghanaians to also come to the aid of the school.