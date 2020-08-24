MOSCOW, June 16, 2020 (Xinhua) -- The handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry on June 16, 2020 shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attending a news conference following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, on June 16, 2020. The U.S. attempts to force Iran nuclear deal participants to renounce their obligations and to punish Tehran by illegitimate initiatives, including the arms embargo, have no prospects from the point of view of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday. (Sputnik via Xinhua) Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that it is expelling an Austrian diplomat in tit-for-tat retaliation.

Austrian Ambassador Johannes Aigner was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to receive “a strong protest” for the “unjustified decision” of the Austrian side to expel a Russian diplomat, the statement said.

In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, a diplomat of the Austrian embassy in Russia was announced persona non grata, it said.

Vienna is expelling a Russian diplomat for industrial espionage “for years” in a high-tech company with the support of an Austrian citizen, Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Monday.

