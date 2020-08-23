Huawei 5G
Huawei 5G

Russia is interested in cooperation with China on 5G technology, TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We will definitely not follow the example of the Americans, who simply demand that everyone not cooperate on 5G with China, in particular with Huawei,” Lavrov said at the All-Russian Youth Educational Forum “Territory of Meanings.”

“On the contrary, we are interested in interacting with countries in order to jointly create modern technologies and implement them into practical life,” he added.

According to Lavrov, relevant ministries and departments are actively involved in the distribution of this technology in Russia.

For Russia, as well as for the whole world, 5G is a very important topic, the minister noted. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.