Russia repel drone attacks on Moscow

Russia’s air defense system has downed a drone that attempted to fly over Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

“This afternoon, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle on a facility in Moscow was thwarted,” the ministry said in a statement.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by means of electronic equipment and crashed in a forest area in the west of the capital without casualties and damage on the ground, according to the ministry.

Earlier on Friday, flight restrictions had been introduced at the Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, but soon were lifted, according to local reports.