Russia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Space
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, NASA's Kate Rubins, center, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, top, of the Russian space agency wave before enter the Soyuz MS-17 for their trip to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. A trio of space travelers has launched successfully to the International Spce Station, for the first time using a fast-track maneuver to reach the orbiting outpost in just three hours. (Andrey Shelepin/Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)

Russian space agency Roscosmos has carried out nearly 70 successful launches without any accidents for three years straight, setting a new record.

Since the failed Soyuz launch on October 11, 2018, Russia carried out 32 successful space launches from the Baikonur space center, 21 launches from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, seven from the Vostochny spaceport and seven from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana. There have been no accidents during that time.

Meanwhile, during the same period, 22 emergency situations occurred during space launches carried out by other countries: nine in China, five in the US, three in Iran, two in France, two in New Zealand and one in India.

In May 2020, Russia successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 UK OneWeb communication satellites from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, marking the 59th successful space launch in a row, which was a new record for the post-Soviet era.

The Soviet record of accident-free space launches is more impressive: 185 successful launches in a row between January 1983 and November 1984.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here