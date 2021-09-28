Russian Hacker Burkov Extradited From US to Russia

Russian programmer and hacker Alexey Burkov, who was convicted in the United States and whom Russia accuses of theft and malware creation, was extradited from the United States to Russia, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ staffers detained Alexey Burkov, a Russian citizen extradited from the United States, in the Sheremetyevo airport. He is accused of being involved in manufacturing and selling counterfeit bank cards and selling confidential data of financial institutions’ clients,” spokeswoman Irina Volk told reporters.

She clarified that the wrongful acts were committed from 2008 to 2015. In 2017, Burkov was indicted in absentia on theft, illegal acquisition of information constituting commercial, tax or bank secrecy, illegal circulation of payment means, creation and distribution of malware. He was put on the wanted list through Interpol channels.

Burkov was arrested in Israel in 2015 and extradited to the United States, where he was wanted for cybercrimes, in 2019. In June 2020, a US court sentenced Burkov, who pleaded guilty to computer crimes, to nine-year imprisonment.

“However, recently the American side decided to deport Alexey Burkov, and today he was arrested by Russian police on his arrival from New York to Moscow,” Volk added.

The 4.5-year imprisonment in Israel and the time Burkov spent in the US prison were were by the US court towards his sentence.

Burkov pleaded guilty to two out of five counts. He confessed to access device fraud — punishable by up to 10 years in prison — and conspiracy to commit fraud, identity theft, intrusion into computer systems and money-laundering, which entail up to 5 years in prison. Initially, he faced up to 80 years in prison.

The US prosecution believes that Burkov caused more than $20 million in damage.