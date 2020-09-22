J-10 jet fighters of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army take off at an airbase, March 10, 2015. Pilots Yu Xu, Tao Jiali, Sheng Yifei and He Xiaoli, members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force acrobatic team, left for Malaysia Wednesday to perform at the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) in the J-10 fighter jets. Their stunt show will be the first time China's female fighter pilots have performed abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Pengyan) (mt)
A Sukhoi Su-30 warplane of the Russian Western Military District crashed Tuesday during a scheduled training flight in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, while its crew of two managed to eject safely, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“After landing, the pilots got in touch with the base airfield and were evacuated,” the ministry’s broadcasting service Zvezda reported.

The plane fell into the forest, causing no destruction on the ground. A commission of the military district had been sent to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident, Zvezda said.

