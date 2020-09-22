A Sukhoi Su-30 warplane of the Russian Western Military District crashed Tuesday during a scheduled training flight in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, while its crew of two managed to eject safely, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“After landing, the pilots got in touch with the base airfield and were evacuated,” the ministry’s broadcasting service Zvezda reported.

The plane fell into the forest, causing no destruction on the ground. A commission of the military district had been sent to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances of the incident, Zvezda said.