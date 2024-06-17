Rwanda Partners with Africa50 to Develop Smart City in Kigali

Rwanda has signed an agreement with Africa50, a Pan-African infrastructure investor, to develop a 61-hectare smart city in Kigali.

This landmark project, known as Kigali Innovation City (KIC), aims to transform the capital into a technology and innovation hub.

Key Details:

Project Development : Africa50 has secured exclusive rights to develop, operate, and commercialize KIC in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board and the Government of Rwanda.

: Africa50 has secured exclusive rights to develop, operate, and commercialize KIC in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board and the Government of Rwanda. Funding : The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa will provide financial support for the initial phase of shared infrastructure construction.

: The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa will provide financial support for the initial phase of shared infrastructure construction. Project Components: KIC will feature residential, commercial, retail, and educational facilities, catering to both local and international businesses and institutions. The city will also host four STEM-focused universities, global tech companies, startup incubators, and other technology entities.

Official Statements:

Uzziel Ndagijimana , Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning: “This milestone is crucial for Rwanda’s ambition to build a knowledge-based economy. We will move swiftly to implement the project with full government support.”

, Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning: Paula Ingabire , Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation: “We are committed to developing a vibrant innovation ecosystem for Rwanda and the continent, supporting local and international tech companies.”

, Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation: Alain Ebobissé , CEO of Africa50: “This signing brings us closer to delivering a transformative tech community in Africa, creating new skills and job opportunities.”

, CEO of Africa50: Francis Gatare , CEO of the Rwanda Development Board: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone, paving the way to accelerate the project and achieve the impact we aspire to.”

, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board:

The Kigali Innovation City project underscores Rwanda’s commitment to fostering technological growth and innovation, positioning the country as a leader in Africa’s digital transformation.