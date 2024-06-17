Rwanda Partners with Africa50 to Develop Smart City in Kigali

Rwanda has signed an agreement with Africa50, a Pan-African infrastructure investor, to develop a 61-hectare smart city in Kigali.
This landmark project, known as Kigali Innovation City (KIC), aims to transform the capital into a technology and innovation hub.
Key Details:
- Project Development: Africa50 has secured exclusive rights to develop, operate, and commercialize KIC in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board and the Government of Rwanda.
- Funding: The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa will provide financial support for the initial phase of shared infrastructure construction.
- Project Components: KIC will feature residential, commercial, retail, and educational facilities, catering to both local and international businesses and institutions. The city will also host four STEM-focused universities, global tech companies, startup incubators, and other technology entities.
Official Statements:
- Uzziel Ndagijimana, Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning:
- “This milestone is crucial for Rwanda’s ambition to build a knowledge-based economy. We will move swiftly to implement the project with full government support.”
- Paula Ingabire, Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation:
- “We are committed to developing a vibrant innovation ecosystem for Rwanda and the continent, supporting local and international tech companies.”
- Alain Ebobissé, CEO of Africa50:
- “This signing brings us closer to delivering a transformative tech community in Africa, creating new skills and job opportunities.”
- Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board:
- “This collaboration marks a significant milestone, paving the way to accelerate the project and achieve the impact we aspire to.”
The Kigali Innovation City project underscores Rwanda’s commitment to fostering technological growth and innovation, positioning the country as a leader in Africa’s digital transformation.
