Sam George Announces Legislation to Combat Misinformation in Ghana

Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has disclosed plans to introduce a new law designed to address the escalating challenge of misinformation and disinformation in the country.

The legislation is expected to be presented before Parliament during its next sitting.

Speaking at a press briefing on April 9, the minister underscored the necessity of a clear legal framework to support law enforcement efforts and ensure accountability for the spread of misleading or false information. He stated that the proposed law would serve as a targeted response to the proliferation of harmful content in digital and traditional media spaces.

“I will present a specialised legislation document on misinformation and disinformation before Parliament to be passed into law in its next meeting to create a clear legal framework for law enforcement. Notice is served, once the law is passed, we will clamp down on you if you are engaged in mis and disinformation. We have a collective civic duty to be mindful in our communication,” he said.

According to the minister, the initiative will be pursued with transparency and is intended to protect the public interest without infringing on fundamental freedoms. He emphasized that the law will not be used as a tool to suppress free speech, but rather to safeguard the public from manipulated narratives that can distort facts and erode trust in institutions.

The announcement marks a significant step in Ghana’s efforts to regulate the information space amid rising concerns over fake news, especially in the context of politics, public health, and national security. Authorities have increasingly warned of the impact misinformation can have on public order and democratic discourse, prompting calls for stronger legal mechanisms to deter its spread.