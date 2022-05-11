Sandra Asante to release first single next month

news Ghana
Sandra Asante
Sandra Asante

Ghanaian gospel singer Sandra Asante based in the United Kingdom is set to release her first single titled “Ye Me Adom” next month under Rhapsody Management.

Sandra Asante has been doing music for over 13 years specifically singing from one church to the other.

As a proud member of Moment of Glory Church popularly known as MOGPA, Tottenham-UK, she believes doing gospel songs should be purely working for God.

She said the “Ye me Adom” song is a prayer song that talks about the essence of praising God and He answers prayers through worship.

After the release of her first single, she will release three more singles before the end of the year followed by her main album.

According to her the main purpose of releasing the single is for music fans to know what she is made of and what to expect before her official album is released.

