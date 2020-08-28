Saudi-led coalition on Friday said it intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the coalition announced on Thursday the destroying of a missile shot by the Houthis towards Saudi border city of Najran.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi’s government.