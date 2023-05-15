Shaping the Future of AI for Good: Exploring Ethical Development and Deployment – My questions for Sam Altman

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly advancing, and its potential for both positive and negative impact is increasing. As a society, we must be proactive in ensuring that AI is developed and deployed ethically to avoid unintended consequences. It is essential to keep in mind that AI is a tool, and its impact depends on how it is used.

Although the future of AI is promising, it is crucial that we take steps to ensure its ethical use. By being proactive in this regard, we can create a better future for all. This is why the upcoming testimony by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, is of utmost importance. It provides an opportunity to address critical issues such as AI safety, ethics, and regulation, which will shape the future of AI and its impact on society.

As we approach the hearing, I am hopeful that the proceedings will not be an easy ride, but rather an insightful and thought-provoking discussion. This hearing presents a valuable opportunity for us to delve deeper into the potential risks and benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and to engage in a dialogue about the crucial ethical considerations surrounding its development and deployment.

I have a set of questions that I would have liked to ask Sam Altman during the hearing, which will address various ethical considerations surrounding AI development and deployment

Here are some questions that I would like to ask Sam Altman:

● What steps is OpenAI taking to ensure that their systems are transparent and accountable?

● How do OpenAI plan to address concerns regarding the concentration of power and potential misuse of AI technologies?

● Why is OpenAI racing to build Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) despite acknowledging that it’s the greatest threat to humanity?

● You have said multiple times that you didn’t release GPT-4 to align it. At the same time you gave the weights to Microsoft who deployed a blatantly misaligned version of GPT-4. Given the increasingly close collaboration between OpenAI & Microsoft, do you have any plan to avoid that from happening again?

● How can we ensure that artificial intelligence is used to promote social justice and equality?

● What are the potential impacts of artificial intelligence on the future of work?

● How can we ensure that artificial intelligence is used to create a better future for all?

● How does OpenAI ensure that its AI systems are not biased?

I strongly contend that these questions are of paramount importance as they delve into the very core of the ethical concerns that are associated with the development and deployment of artificial intelligence.

The writer, Osei Manu Kagyah is a member of the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) and works at the nexus of technology and society as a Technology Policy Advocate / Analyst. For comments, contact kagyahosei@gmail.com