SmartInfraco Wins Two Prestigious Industry Awards

SmartInfraco, a leading provider of digital infrastructure solutions, recently garnered significant recognition at two major industry award events.

GITTA 2024 Awards

At the 13th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2024 on June 7th, SmartInfraco was named Public Sector Connectivity Services Provider of the Year. This award acknowledges SmartInfraco’s efforts in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions to government institutions, mobile network operators, and internet service providers. The recognition underscores SmartInfraco’s role in transforming the digital landscape in Ghana and beyond.

Premier Marketing Leadership Awards 2024

On June 8th, at the Premier Marketing Leadership Awards 2024, SmartInfraco was honoured with the Innovative Service Offering Award for its Cloud Services Solutions. This award highlights SmartInfraco’s commitment to providing innovative digital services, including cloud, network, data center, and cybersecurity solutions. The recognition emphasizes SmartInfraco’s dedication to accelerating the growth and business continuity of its customers using cutting-edge digital technologies.

Recent Achievements

SmartInfraco’s quick response to recent undersea cable cuts that caused widespread internet outages in Ghana further demonstrates its commitment to service reliability. The company migrated all state institutions to their redundant capacity seamlessly, ensuring minimal impact on government operations.

Company Statement

“These accolades are a win for both SmartInfraco and our valued customers,” the company said in a statement.

About SmartInfraco

SmartInfraco, a subsidiary of Ascend Digital Solutions, is a technical partner of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Ghana. The company leverages the government’s digital infrastructure to provide seamless connectivity to public institutions and help network operators deliver advanced voice and data services. SmartInfraco aims to be a key enabler of digital solutions, offering over 1,000km of high-speed fibre, a secure Tier 3 data centre infrastructure with backup and disaster recovery, and digital solutions to drive Ghana’s digital transformation.