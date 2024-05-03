Supervisory Board of RFAF Validates and Adopts Instruments 

By
News Ghana
-
0
Supervisory Board of the Regional Fund for Agriculture and Food  (RFAF)
Supervisory Board of the Regional Fund for Agriculture and Food  (RFAF)

The second meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Regional Fund for Agriculture and Food  (RFAF), held on 25 April 2024, enabled Members of the Board to validate and adopt the  operationalisation and management instruments of the Fund and the selection of financial  intermediaries within the framework of the operationalisation of the West African Initiative  for Climate-Smart Agriculture (WAICSA). The RFAF is managed by EBID in accordance with the  Management Agreement signed on 14 February 2019 between the ECOWAS Commission and  the ECOWAS bank (EBID). 

This meeting marks a decisive turning point in the operationalisation of the RFAF. At a time when  economic and financial vulnerability is being exported regionally and globally, the Supervisory  Board has given the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) the go-ahead to  launch the Fund’s first activities as soon as possible. Effective start-up of the Fund’s activities  will boost the confidence of partners who have been waiting, since 2011, for ECOWAS to  operationalise the Fund before contributing. 

Members of the Board examined and adopted the Fund’s operationalisation documents,  including funding policies, project selection criteria, marketing/communication, and resource  mobilisation documents, as well as the monitoring and evaluation mechanisms submitted to  them for approval. They also reviewed the Fund’s 2022 and 2023 annual activity reports and the three-year work plan and budget for 2023-2025 before adopting them.  

Special attention was given to the selection of the financial intermediaries who will be  responsible for allocating funds to selected projects. Intermediaries play a crucial role in the  process, ensuring proper management of the funds and providing technical support to final  beneficiaries. Financial intermediaries were selected based on their experience, operational  capacity, and commitment to the sustainable development of agriculture and food security in  West Africa. 

The second meeting of the Supervisory Board paves the way for effective implementation of  innovative and sustainable projects that will help to strengthen the resilience of agricultural  systems in the face of climate challenges, while improving food security and the livelihoods of  the people of West Africa. The adoption of the operational documents will make it possible to  implement the resources mobilisation strategy through the organisation of the roundtable of  donors and/or investors. 

To recall, the mission of the RFAF is to ensure the financing of the Regional Agricultural Policy  (ECOWAP) Investment Programme. Created in 2011 at the same time as the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (RAAF), the ECOWAS Regional Fund for Agriculture and Food is one of the  main pillars of the overall institutional and financial arrangements for ECOWAP. It is intended to  be fed by Community’s own resources, supplemented by contributions from donors who plan to  channel their resources towards regional agricultural programmes corresponding to ECOWAP  priorities.

The RFAF constitutes the region’s sovereign instrument, which will make it possible to  meet the needs of vulnerable populations and to undertake development programmes based  on the priorities and real needs of Member States. 

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here