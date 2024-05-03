CAMFED Ghana Launches a Climate-Smart Agriculture Guide Programme 

Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Ghana has embarked on a transformative journey with the unveiling of its Climate-Smart Agriculture Guide Programme, aimed at empowering women to establish and sustain agribusinesses.

The programme is expected to fortify community resilience and ensure food security amidst the challenges of climate change.

The official launch took place today at the Tomerik Hotel, East Legon, where Director of CAMFED Ghana, Fairuza Safian, explained the programme’s crucial role in supporting young women to initiate and expand businesses, predominantly in agriculture and agribusiness sectors, thereby fostering job creation and economic empowerment.

Speaking during the programme, Fairuza Safian elaborated on the collaborative efforts that facilitated the programme’s inception.

Strategic partnership

She mentioned a strategic partnership forged with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in November 2021, aligning with CAMFED’s partnership strategy under the Youth Africa Works Programme. This alliance, according to her, facilitated technical support channels and integrated climate-smart agricultural practices.

Fairuza Safian added that it provided training in production techniques and advocated for policy reforms to enable young women to start and manage their businesses effectively.

“A significant milestone was the establishment of a technical working group comprising experts from universities, research institutions, supported entrepreneurs, government agencies, and the National Service Scheme (NSS),” she noted.

Role

According to her, this group, formed in August 2023, played a vital role in tailoring the programme to suit Ghana’s agricultural context and ensuring seamless execution.

Fairuza Safian further indicated that 138 agricultural guides were trained in March of this year to enhance the programme’s impact and reach.

Acknowledgement

Acknowledging the vital support from partners, Safian expressed gratitude to the Mastercard Foundation, Gower Street, Riffel, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for their firm collaboration.

“I must commend the Mastercard Foundation, Gower Streets, Riffel, and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture. Their collaboration served as a proof of commitment towards CAMFED’s agenda of changing the status quo,” she indicated.

Representing and speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture at the event, Kingsley Kwesi Agyeman emphasised the ministry’s commitment to climate-smart agriculture as a significant strategy to mitigate climate change effects.

Mr. Kwesi Agyeman lauded the CAMFED Agricultural Guide Programme as a leading climate initiative, aligning with the ministry’s objectives to empower small-scale farmers and enhance food security through climate-wise practices, particularly targeting women.

Transformative potential

The Director of Women in Agricultural Development (WIAD)-Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), Paulina Addy, highlighted the transformative potential of empowering young women with adequate resources, emphasising their role in reshaping societal dynamics.

“The importance of initiatives like the Agricultural Guide Programme in fostering resilient communities and ensuring food security cannot be overlooked. It equally enhances accountability within the agricultural sector, and I must say, I’m happy to be here today,” she indicated.

The launch of CAMFED’s Climate-Smart Agriculture Guide Programme represents a significant stride towards tackling climate change while promoting food security and economic empowerment.

“It is paramount to nurture a cohort of skilled young women in agriculture and agribusiness. This initiative will hold the promise of creating sustainable livelihoods and fostering resilient communities in Ghana,” a participant mentioned.